OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two people are displaced after a single-story home caught on fire in Ogden Thursday morning.

According to the Ogden City Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of 30th street on reports of a structure fire at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Upon arrival, fire units saw smoke coming from inside a one-story single-family home.

Two occupants were evacuated from the scene with no injuries reported, officials say. The fire was reportedly extinguished shortly after that. Seventeen firefighters from Ogden and Riverdale Fire responded to the scene.

The structure sustained approximately $150,000 in damage as a result of the fire, according to OCFD officials. The Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two occupants were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them with finding shelter.