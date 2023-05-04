MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two landslides occurred along and near Trappers Loop Bend in Morgan County, the latest reported on Wednesday.

According to the Utah Geological Survey, there is one large landslide and a secondary landslide that was reportedly triggered by movement at the toe of the large landslide.

The landslides are both active, but slow-moving, UGS reported. The larger landslide is approximately three-fourths of a football field wide and long.

It also has an 11-foot head scarp. A scarp is an area where landslide material has moved downslope and away from the undisturbed ground, according to Utah.gov. A head scarp means it is near the top of the landslide. The secondary landslide has internal scarps.

Courtesy of Utah Geological Survey, Photo Credit: Ben Erickson

It is located near Norwood Tuff, a geologic formation in Utah that preserves fossils dating back to the Paleogene period, the United States Geological Survey stated. The landslides are near a cattle fence, which is raised but has no damage.

The landslides are categorized as rotational, meaning it occurs along a spoon-shaped surface. According to the USGS, the surface of the rupture will be curved concavely upward. The ground near the bottom will also lift up, this area is called the toe. The top that indents into the ground is called the head.

To learn more about Utah landslides, and to view diagrams, you can visit the Utah Geological Survey website.