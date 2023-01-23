OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a “likely targeted” incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.

Lt. John Cox, Ogden Police, says the shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22. Officers responded to the area of 25th St. where two men were found with “serious gunshot wounds.”

Police say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police reportedly gathered information that the suspect likely knew the victims, and that the shooting was “likely targeted.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though the suspect is still at large, police say there is no danger to the public at this time, and that this was an isolated incident.

There is no further information regarding the shooting, victims, or suspect at this time.