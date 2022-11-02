RANDOLPH, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Randolph and the Utah-Wyoming border has killed two drivers and sent a passenger to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

UHP Sergeant Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash happened near Sage Creek Junction on SR-30, around mile marker 131. Roden said the drivers of a Toyota Camry and a Buick Century sustained fatal injuries, and a passenger from one of the vehicles was transported to a local hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to authorities, traffic is blocked in both directions but officials are alternating traffic to keep it moving.

Details on what caused the collision were not made available.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates when more information becomes available.