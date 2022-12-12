TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were reported as critically injured after a bus rolled onto its side in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12.

Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed with ABC4 the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-84 near milepost 36, about 7 miles west of Tremonton. Roden said the driver was changing lanes when they lost control on the slick wintery roadway and slid off the road and rolled onto its side.

There reportedly were 30 to 35 people on board the bus, including the bus driver. An estimated 20 people have been taken to a local area hospital for treatment, with two individuals reportedly in critical condition.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.