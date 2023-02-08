PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District.

The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of a local business. The business, Therapeutix Wellness Center, did not receive any major structural damage from the crash.

(Image courtesy of North View Fire District)

(Image courtesy of North View Fire District)

(Image courtesy of North View Fire District)

The second crash happened at a residence near the 2400 block of Highway 89. A white SUV crashed through a home leaving major damage. North View Fire District said the home is now unlivable, due to the crash.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of either crash and both drivers were able to exit their cars without the help of first responders.

Fire crews reportedly arrived quickly at the scene of both crashes. North View Fire district said they are grateful no one was injured in either incident and is thankful to Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and Pleasant View Police Department for their help.