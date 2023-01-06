PETERSON, Utah (ABC4) – The westbound roads on I-84 have been blocked after a box truck reportedly went through the cable barrier into the other side of traffic on Friday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 the incident occurred near mile marker 96. The box truck reportedly was heading eastbound when it went through the cable barrier and into westbound traffic. A semi-truck heading westbound hit the side of the box truck, and the cable wrapped around both trucks, blocking all westbound lanes, according to Roden.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the accident. Westbound traffic is expected to be closed throughout the morning commute but is expected to re-open by the afternoon.

Traffic is currently experiencing minimal delays while crews investigate and clean the crash, as officials push traffic off of exit 96.

No additional information has been provided.