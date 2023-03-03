MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A truck caught on fire in Morgan County on Wednesday night. Authorities later found that it was the 40-year-old veteran driver’s last day on the job. Officials say he was completing his last haul before retiring.

“I guess this is my way of going out in flames,” the truck driver reportedly said.

At about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, Morgan County Fire and Mountain Green Fire District volunteers responded to a vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 84 near milepost 103. Upon arrival, first responders saw the truck fully engulfed on the off-ramp of I-84.

It reportedly took firefighters about two hours to put the blaze out. Officials say the off-ramp was also closed for some time.

The truck driver was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.

Mountain Green Fire officials say it was a blown turbo in the truck that had caused the fire.