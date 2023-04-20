LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A tribute plaque was unveiled on Tuesday at the Logan Driver’s License Division to honor a three-year-old girl who had her organs donated after a fatal horseback riding accident in 2017.

On Tuesday, April 18, Utah’s Driver License Division and DonorConnect honored several Utahns for being organ donors. Among those honorees was Tayzli “Tay-Tay” Hale, 3, who saved four lives through the gift of donation.

“Connecting with the families of her recipients has been incredibly healing for the Hale family,” the press release stated.

Hale was tragically killed in a horseback riding accident in September 2017. She was reportedly riding on the back of a horse with a family member when the animal got spooked, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head. The next day, her family reported that Hale no longer had brain function and stopped breathing on her own.

Hale’s family decided shortly after to donate the three-year-old’s organs. Her mother reportedly told neighbors she’s hopeful that doing so will keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“There is absolutely no way that she’ll be forgotten,” Hale’s mother said. “Those children’s parents will remember her every day. Those children will remember her every day. Their kids will remember her every day.”

DonorConnect, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs, hopes to raise awareness of organ donation by installing plaques across the state that honor either a deceased or living donor.

“Saying ‘yes’ is a priceless gift and can save or enhance the lives of dozens of people,” said Tracy Schmidt, executive director and president of DonorConnect. “Regardless of age, medical conditions or health history, we hope everyone will choose to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor.”

Utahns who wish to register as organ donors can do so by visiting DonorConnect or their local Driver’s License Division’s office.

To learn more about the impact Hale has brought to the local community, visit TayTayTough Foundation.