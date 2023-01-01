A semi-truck was struck by a train after running off the road onto the railroad tracks. (Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck was driving westbound on the I-80 near milepost 176 when it ran off the road and onto a railroad track. An oncoming train hit the semi-truck separating the trailer from the truck upon impact.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is currently unknown what caused the semi-truck to drive off the road.