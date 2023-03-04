OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A Union Pacific train derailed in Ogden on Thursday, March 2, spilling the chemical compound magnesium chloride in the rail yard.

Mike Jaixen, Senior Manager of Communications at Union Pacific, says that around 4 p.m., multiple train cars derailed at the Ogden rail yard.

The train cars reportedly spilled magnesium chloride, which according to the National Institutes of Health, is “mildly irritating to the eyes and respiratory tract.”

The organization states that the substance will produce a “nuisance-causing concentration of airborne particles” when dispersed, “especially if powdered.”

The chemical compound is reportedly used in consumer products and supplements.

Jaixen says that there were no injuries in the incident, and that the derailment is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.