DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Trader Joe’s announced it will be opening its fourth Utah location in 2023 in Draper, though other than an address, details are currently few.

Draper City Council Member Tasha Lowery confirmed that the store will open at 11479 State St., and Trader Joe’s also confirmed they will be opening the store, but no timelines have been announced.

Trader Joe’s currently has two locations in the valley, one in downtown Salt Lake City and one in Cottonwood Heights. A third location can be found in Orem.