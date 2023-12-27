TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A Tooele woman faces a felony charge of child endangerment after an infant in her care tested positive for methamphetamines while in her care, and it’s not the first time she’s faced such accusations.

Cami Jo Christensen, 48, was babysitting the child on Oct. 17 while the child’s mother was at work, according to court documents. When the mother picked up her child, “the child was acting strange,” according to the probable cause statement from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where its urine tested positive for meth. Court documents state Christensen also admitted to testing positive for meth on the same day.

Christensen has previously faced child endangerment charges in similar situations. In July 2022, she was arrested after her own child had tested positive for meth, while Christensen herself tested positive for meth, THC, and amphetamines. She admitted to using drugs shortly before giving birth. She was given a suspended sentence of one year.