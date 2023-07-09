Learning to swim from childhood theme. Kid swimming in blue pool water

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Tooele County officials announced that the Energy Solutions Aquatic Center is not equipped to open for the 2023 season.

The decision was made after “significant discussion and consideration of all possible options,” according to Tooele County Parks and Recreation.

The pool was reportedly analyzed by specialists and has damages that will require extensive repairs. Those repairs, according to Tooele Parks and Recreation, cannot be completed before the end of the summer.

“As part of ongoing repairs a pressure test was conducted on the main water feed and drain lines in the pool, the results were not what we were hoping for,” Tooele Parks and Recreation Director Corey Bullock said.

Bullock said that the two lines failed the pressure tests because the settling and shifting of the pipes were “worse than anticipated.”

The press release stated the county will use that downtime to reevaluate permanent repair solutions for the swimming pool. Additionally, that time will be used to install “some exciting upgrades,” including new western-themed pool toys to represent Tooele County’s history.

The pool toys, according to the press release, will consist of a starburst, an iguana sprayer, a water tower, and tumble buckets.

According to its website, the Aquatic Center is the largest pool in the state, holding 750,000 gallons of water.

By 2024, the pool hopes the Aquatic Center will have a modernized, safe, well-maintained structure for the community to enjoy.

Those with questions are encouraged to call the Tooele County Parks and Recreation main line at 435-843-4000.