TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah resident saved a paralyzed woman’s life after she rolled into Stansbury Lake while belted into her wheelchair, according to North Tooele Fire District.

Kelly Roundtree was playing darts with his daughter at his lakeside home when he heard a cry for help coming from the other side of the lake. Officials say Roundtree jumped in his car “without hesitation” and drove around the lake while others nearby called 911.

Officials say the paralyzed woman had rolled into the lake “while belted into her motorized wheelchair.” Roundtree went into the lake, unfastened the seatbelt, and held her head above water until officials arrived.

Local firefighters, paramedics, and deputies arrived and were able to get her out of the lake.

“This is a perfect example of people helping people, and while Kelly is very humble about his role in this, we have no problem calling him a hero,” Tooele Fire officials wrote in a post.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we receive more information.