UTAH (ABC4) –A Tooele man has been convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation rape of a child, both 1st-degree felonies, after receiving child pornography from his girlfriend.

Christopher Poole from Tooele and Brittany Driscoll of Taylorsville, a couple who was involved in the creation of child pornography, have both been committed to Utah State Prison.

At the beginning of the year, officials from Snapchat, a social media application used for sharing photos between users, reached out to local authorities to report potential child pornography. An investigation from local police and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was then initiated.

Authorities discovered Poole’s history of viewing child pornography and his relationship with Driscoll. Driscoll then admitted to sending Poole 15 pornographic images and many videos of a young girl to “impress him,” according to the charges.

After searching Poole’s Snapchat account under warrant, they found that Poole and Driscoll had discussed child pornography often throughout their relationship.

In April, Driscoll was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child as a person in a position of trust, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, all 1st-degree felonies. Driscoll was committed immediately to Utah State Prison.

Poole was recently convicted on Nov. 28 and committed to prison for concurrent sentences of 10 years to life and two sentences of 5 years to life, according to charging documents. The court recommended that the time he served this year should count toward his sentence.