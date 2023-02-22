TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — The Tooele County School District will hold class virtually again on Thursday after roughly two feet of snow hit the area.

On Wednesday, Tooele County Emergency Management posted on social media asking people to stay off the roads entirely because of conditions.

The county also shared a post from Grantsville City that stated in part, “Our crews are having trouble keeping up with the major roads due to the blowing and drifting snow.”

Some people in Tooele used construction equipment to dig out of the snow with others used chains to pull neighbors’ vehicles out.

Ron Nelson said this is the most snow he’s seen in over 20 years, but he’s happy to see it.

“We’ll have plenty of water this summer and that’s the main thing,” said Nelson.