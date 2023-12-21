This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

ROY, Utah (ABC4) — A family member is in custody Thursday on suspicion of murder and child abuse following the death of a 2-year-old boy in northern Utah. Authorities say the boy’s twin sister was also found injured.

The Roy Police Department said officers responded around 10 a.m. to a residence near 1900 West and 4400 South on a report of a toddler in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, police said they found the boy unresponsive with obvious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the toddler’s twin sister was also taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Jonathan Dunn, 36, was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated sex abuse of a child, and aggravated child abuse. Police say the twins were in his care at the time of the incident.