SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As the weather warms up deer, and other wildlife, may wander into neighborhoods in search of food and water. The Division of Wildlife Resources released information on how to keep them out of Utah residents’ yards.

Despite the abundant snowfall this past winter, and the increased vegetation in some areas of Utah, deer may still travel into neighborhoods in search of food and water, the DWR reports.

Here are some tips to keep deer out of your garden this summer:

Build an 8-foot fence around the garden or yard. According to DWR, this is the most effective method, and often the only reliable way to keep deer out of your garden.

Install a motion-activated sprinkler. The DWR states that this is another fairly effective technique to ward deer off from your yard.

Plant unpalatable vegetation around the perimeter of your garden to keep deer from eating additional plants.

If you live in an area frequented by big game animals, the DWR has compiled a list of deer-friendly and deer-deterring vegetation.

Help wildlife by not feeding them

While some people believe that feeding wildlife can help hungry and thirsty animals, it can actually be harmful. According to the DWR, it can lead to unsafe situations for animals and people.

It can create public safety concerns, it can cause a spread of chronic wasting disease among deer, elk, and moose. And it can potentially harm wildlife by introducing them to foods, not in their diets.

“The best way you can help wildlife is by letting animals stay wild,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus said. “Don’t approach them, and don’t try to feed them.”

While the DWR implemented emergency feeding of deer in northern Utah this winter, they said it was due to special circumstances, and involved trained professionals.

“Often people’s good intentions wind up doing more harm than good for the wildlife,” Mangus said. “It can also be really dangerous when deer, moose, or bears become habituated and lose their fear of people.”

Report wildlife sightings in the following situations:

If you notice deer or elk that look sickly, injured, or aggressive.

If a moose has wandered into lower-elevation areas and is within city limits or heavily-populated areas.

If you encounter a cougar that has killed something in a neighborhood or is exhibiting aggressive behavior.

If you see an aggressive bear in a residential area within the foothills or canyons, or if the animal is getting into the trash, or fruit trees, or causing damage.

If you notice a bear that is in a heavily-populated area, or within city limits.

Visit the DWR website to learn about other common wildlife scenarios where you should contact the DWR.