SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three 19-year-old men suffering from hypothermia were rescued after being “cliffed out” on Mt. Olympus Saturday, according to the Unified Police Department (UPD).

Sgt. Hansen, UPD, says police were notified of the three teenagers stuck on Mt. Olympus at approximately 5 p.m.

The teens were reportedly “cliffed out” due to the weather, meaning they could not travel up or down the mountain.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search And Rescue Team (SLCOSAR) was called in, however, the weather was too severe for a rescue helicopter to conduct a rescue at that time.

The teens reportedly had rain coats on, but police say they were unequipped to spend a night on the mountain had they been trapped overnight as the temperatures continued to drop.

At around 7:30 – 8:00 p.m., after being delayed due to weather, a SLCOSAR rescue helicopter was able to access the three men and they were transported to a hospital.

They were reportedly suffering from hypothermia, but are said to be in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.