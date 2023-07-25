WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office have reported an in-custody death.

At approximately 5:45 pm on July 21, an inmate of the Weber County Jail was found unresponsive in their cell.

Initial investigations reportedly show that the inmate suffered from a medical episode and that was not self-inflicted.

The death is currently under investigation and there are no further details at this time.

This is the second death at the jail in one month’s time and the third since April. On May 1 it was reported an inmate had been found unresponsive in their cell on April 29, life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased.

Again, on June 28, an individual in custody of the jail was transported to the hospital after experiencing a “medical episode.” The individual passed away around 3:30 pm according to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.