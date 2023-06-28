GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Fireworks won’t be popping off in Rich County for a few more days, but in the small communities that surround Bear Lake, they are already seeing an explosion in patriotic Americans who are visiting the area to celebrate Independence Day.

According to Garden City mayor, Mike Leonhardt, the small communities surrounding Bear Lake can see anywhere from 60,000 to 100,000 visitors during any given weekend during the summer months. One of the busiest weekends of the year is the Fourth of July.

“We are spending the week here with our in-laws for our family reunion,” Ariana Rosenburg told ABC4 after playing a game of pickleball at the Garden City courts.

Rosenburg and her sister-in-law, Sarah, and their family were taking a quick break from the lake.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve been amazed by all the views,” Sarah stated.

Neither of the women had ever been to Bear Lake. Ariana was visiting from the Salt Lake City area and Sarah was there from the San Francisco area. While spending the week in the area, they plan to do as many activities as they can. Sarah explained that they had family who had recently spent time near Bear Lake and told them there was one stop they had to make. She added: “They said there are new pickleball courts and you have to check it out, so we did.”

As tourism has grown in the area, Garden City and the surrounding towns are investing in fun activities that will meet the needs of all visitors. Bear Lake Valley Convention and Vistors Bureau Executive Director Tami Leonhardt told ABC4 that all visitors should explore the lake during their trip. However, she explained that hiking trails are also a huge draw to the area.

In recent years, Leonhardt said, many new and diverse businesses have opened and offer activities for visitors who may want a quick break from the water. She noted Bear Lake Renegade Raceway, Bridgerland Adventure Park and Bear Lake Fun Time as a few of the businesses that offer a variety of outdoor activities for families to try.

Not only do businesses offer family fun, but the small towns surrounding the lake work together to make sure visitors and locals have the best holiday possible. This weekend will be no different.

“There’s a lot of activities happening over the weekend, a concert, a large ping pong ball drop and prizes which is pretty exciting,” Ariana Rosenburg said to which Sarah Rosenburg replied: “That sounds awesome.”

Tami Leonhardt confirmed that the activities Rosenburg mentioned are all taking place at Heritage Park in Garden City and are open to the public. She said many of the other towns are also hosting many public events throughout the weekend. Those events can be found here, on Bear Lake’s website.

As thousands of people come into town ahead of the festivities, local restaurants are preparing to feed the masses.

“On a Friday and Saturday, we’ll go through over 1,000 pounds of potatoes on a day,” Burger Barn‘s owner Austin Clark stated. He told ABC4 that on an average weekend, they’ll go through that many potatoes just to make enough fries, which he said are all cut fresh each morning. With Independence Day coming up, it is likely that they will need at least a few more potatoes to keep up with demand.

Clark said he’s owned the Burger Barn for about a year-and-a-half. However, this is their first summer in business. When they first took over the restaurant, they decided to gut it. He said the supply-chain issues caused by COVID pushed their opening date back a full summer. The tourism season had a slow start this summer due to a long winter and so now, going through 1,000 pounds of potatoes every day is a welcome change of pace. Clark added: “We’re looking forward to a busy season and looking forward to getting to know new people and have new people try us out.”

Clark grew up in Laketown and loves the area and the people. He told ABC4 that when they decided to open the Burger Barn, they wanted it to be completely different from what people were used to at the old establishment. However, there was one Bear Lake tradition he wanted to make sure they kept alive.

“Everybody comes to Bear Lake for the raspberry milkshakes,” he said. The Burger Barn offers a traditional raspberry shake, but if you want to be a little more adventurous, Clark said you should try their raspberry-lime shake.

While many of the public events are based on fun, Tami Leonhardt told ABC4 that visitors can also expect to attend some that are more reverent in nature.

“Right after the concert is when they’ll have the tribute to those who have served and those who are serving now, which is really a very touching program and then the best fireworks show you’ll ever see,” she explained. “And it really brings in, for me, the reason why the 4th of July is so important to America.”