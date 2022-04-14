LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a woman who was reported missing from Layton was discovered by four teenage boys.

The teens, who were on dirt bikes, discovered the body and reported it to Rich County Sheriff’s Office on March 8. They told police the body had been located near a road nearly five miles west of Randolph.

Rich County officers responded along with Weber County officers. They couldn’t find identification for the deceased woman but said she appeared to be a young woman.

An autopsy performed on Monday revealed the deceased woman’s identity to be Sophia Lower.

Officials have contacted Lower’s family informing them that she had been found.

The woman’s cause of death has not been released.

The case is currently under investigation.