HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old boy who was swimming with his friends in the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area on Sunday has drowned, confirmed the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was swimming with two friends near a retention dam when he disappeared below the water and didn’t resurface. Deputies said one friend jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him while the third friend climbed out and called rescue crews for help.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the second friend couldn’t get out of the water due to a strong undercurrent, requiring the help of first responders.

First responders arrived and pulled out the second friend before attempting a search and rescue for the 17-year-old boy. The murkiness of the water impeded rescue crews, making the search difficult.

The boy’s body was found late on Sunday night. Authorities have not released his identity at this time.