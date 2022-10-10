TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Taylorsville Police Officers were reportedly assaulted Saturday night while responding to a house party that caused multiple noise complaints to be made.

Sgt. Ryan Carver, Taylorsville Police Department, says the incident occurred after 11 p.m. at 5349 South Royal Autumn Circle in Taylorsville.

Two officers were reportedly assaulted by partygoers, with one of the officers receiving “cuts, bruises and other minor injuries,” police say.

The assault happened while officers were responding to noise complaints of the party for the third time Saturday night.

Police say there were a large number of people at the scene, and that at one point, the two officers were surrounded and assaulted while the officers were “taking enforcement action” against the partygoers.

Police arrested two suspects in the incident, and are reportedly still looking to identify two others.

Around 11:30 p.m., multiple additional police agencies responded to the scene after a call was made about the assault.

No further details are available at this time.