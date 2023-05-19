SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A Syracuse elementary school was placed under lockdown after police received reports of a man waving a gun Friday morning.

According to Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man driving a motorcycle and carrying a gun in the parking lot of Syracuse Arts Academy.

The school was immediately placed under lockdown.

Police were able to find the man, which was later identified as a juvenile, at a nearby park and took him into custody.

The juvenile reportedly had an air-soft gun in his possession.

The lockdown has been lifted since then, and there is no threat to the community, officials said.

Police have released the juvenile to his mother, and police said no charges will be filed.