SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What was thought to be a swarm of grasshoppers appearing on the United States National Weather Service’s northern Utah radar was actually chaff, the U.S. National Weather Service Salt Lake City Utah announced on their Facebook.

The National Weather Service noticed news stories going around about the grasshoppers and took to Facebook to negate them on Saturday, July 8.

After further investigation about the grasshoppers, the National Weather Service determined that the “most likely cause of the signature” on Wednesday, June 21, was chaff from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Chaff, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City’s Facebook, is a “relative substance sometimes deployed by the military to confuse radars (those that guide missiles, for example) and it can confuse our radars as well.”

On the National Weather Service’s website, they define chaff as a “radar countermeasure used by military aircraft consisting of very small pieces of metal such as aluminum.” They continued, saying chaff “can appear as narrow bands of reflectivity on the radar since they are dispersed by planes flying at high speeds along a path.”

The National Weather Service apologized for their error, stating on their Facebook that the appearance of insects and chaff can have similar characteristics, which lead to the error in their original analysis.