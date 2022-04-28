WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple police agencies responded to a car chase this morning. Officials told ABC4 the chase began in Davis County and then came to an end in Weber County after the driver clipped another vehicle at the intersection of 1900 W and 12th Street in Marriott-Slaterville. Multiple suspects were taken into custody.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), at around 5 a.m., deputies tried to stop a BMW for speeding at milepost 325 in Farmington until it exited the highway at milepost 328 then the deputies terminated their response.

From there, other agencies took over as the car continued north to Weber County. Lt. Stetson Talbot, with the Pleasant View Police Department, said soon after UHP ended its pursuit “the car tried to ram an officer while not being pursued.”

Lt. Talbot explained that Pleasant View officers identified the car in the Harrisville area and began to follow it at that time.

“He was coming through this light right here,” Lt. Talbot said pointing to the stoplight at the intersection of 1900 W. and 12th Street. “He was going eastbound (on 12th) through this light and clipped another vehicle and crashed down into this hill.”

The ravine on the side of the road is steep and long. When the car came to a stop, according to the police, the people inside the car ran away. This prompted officers to close part of the road to investigate and track down the suspects. Deputies with Weber Counties Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

“We have the two in custody and we’re still looking for one and maybe the other two,” Lt. Talbot told ABC4 around 7:30 a.m. He said officers would continue to search for the suspects. They believed all who were involved were adults. He said the responding agencies did not believe the remaining suspects posed any danger to the general public.

Lt. Talbot said those who were involved may be facing serious charges. “Obviously, assault on a police officer, and other than that, I’m not sure.”

By 7:30 a.m., officials had the BMW towed out of the area, and by 8 a.m., the intersection was fully open to drivers.