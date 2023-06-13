OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect is dead after he allegedly shot at Ogden Police officers in their patrol unit Monday night, June 12 after a short chase through the city, according to a press conference held this morning.

Ogden Police Chief Deputy Jake Sube said police are not releasing the name of the suspect, pending notification of next of kin. The officers involved are currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of a routine investigation into the shooting, which will be handled by Weber/Morgan Critical Incident Task Force, according to Sube.

Officers responded to a call at around 1 a.m. Monday evening about a suspicious person with a gun. The suspect was determined to have been driving a stolen vehicle. Officers started tracking the suspect in the 100 block of 25th Street. Another attempt to stop the suspect was made in the 200 block of 17th Street before officers finally cornered the suspect in the 700 block of 8th Street.

Sube said the suspect then got out of the vehicle and opened fire on a police unit. no officers were injured in the shootout. Police wounded the suspect, who later died.

Sube said his office is not releasing further information at this time, though he said updates would be coming “soon.”

Last night’s shooting marks the second officer-involved shooting in a week’s time in Ogden. Last week, as many as eight officers returned fire at a suspect at an Ogden apartment complex. The suspect died in that shootout, as well.

Sube said his department realizes the emotional toll these kinds of events can have on officers, and he said the Ogden Police Department is committed to providing officers with resources and support.