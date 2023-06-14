OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect killed by an Ogden officer on Tuesday has been identified by police.

Alex Chase Lopez, 23, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, June 13, after opening fire on several Ogden Police officers following a short car chase.

The officers had responded to a call that morning concerning a suspicious person with a gun, who was later identified as Lopez. After they discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle, they were able to track him down.

Lopez fled from the officers, and they attempted to stop him several times. According to the press release, which aired Wednesday afternoon, officers were able to corner him in the 700 block of 8th Street in Ogden.

Before the officers were able to exit their vehicle, Lopez exited the driver’s side door of the vehicle and went towards the officer while opening fire. Only one officer fired their weapon, and no officers involved were injured in the shootout. However, Lopez was shot, wounded, and later died due to his injuries.

According to court records, Lopez was a convicted felon. Lopez was previously convicted of four counts of felony discharge of a firearm and was on parole at the time of the incident. This was Lopez’ third opportunity on parole, as he had violated parole two separate times in 2021.

The officer who fired his weapon at Lopez has been placed on administrative leave. An investigation involving the incident is being conducted using the body cam footage and dash cam footage.