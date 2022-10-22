SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Inmates at the Summit County Jail grew hundreds of pumpkins in their pumpkin patch this year in an effort to give back to a local charity for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

While they donate to local charities every year, this year, the pumpkins were donated to Park City’s Peace House, an organization dedicated to preventing domestic violence, sexual abuse and helping survivors of such abuse.

The inmates grew roughly 380 pumpkins of all sizes.

(Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates learn a lot of skills and take pride in their harvest, which is the biggest they’ve reportedly ever had at the jail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to their website, the Peace House is “dedicated to ending interpersonal violence and abuse and empowering survivors to heal and thrive by providing safe housing, support services and prevention education.”

Any leftover pumpkins were offered to all Summit County, Utah employees.