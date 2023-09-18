SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Summit County Sheriff’s Office welcomed the newest member of their team, K-9 Cooper, on Monday, Sept. 18.

“We are happy to announce the beginning of K-9 Cooper’s law enforcement career,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

K-9 Cooper will replace K-9 Kobo, who the Sheriff’s Office said “has for sure earned his retirement.”

K-9 Cooper was reportedly donated to the Sheriff’s Office by a former Summit County resident, through the cooperation of The Hometown Foundation. The Hometown Foundation is a non-profit that reportedly raises money to support community needs, with program areas including animal welfare and emergency response personnel.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are grateful for the donation and that they could not be more excited to see K-9 Cooper hit the streets.

K-9 Cooper’s handler, Deputy Orgill, is experienced, and the Sheriff’s Office said they cannot wait for the two to start working together.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office introduced Deputy Hunter and K-9 Hunter.

“That’s right, Hunter and Hunter,” the Sheriff’s Office posted. “How’s that for a perfect match?”

Deputy Hunter and his K-9 partner, Hunter, will soon complete their training and will be ready to start working together.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said its K-9 unit is used for narcotic searches, building searches, tracking suspects, and locating evidence. They also perform public demonstrations throughout the year for various groups and schools, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program was reportedly established in 1996 and currently falls into the Patrol Bureau.