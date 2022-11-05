WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to the West Valley City Police.

West Valley City Police reported that an officer was following a white Hyundai near the on-ramp of 3500 South and I-215. The officer ran the plates on the car, as it resembled a stolen vehicle, and he confirmed the Hyundai was indeed stolen. The officer did not immediately pursue the car, but followed it as it exited at 700 North.

Eventually, a citizen flagged down officers to report that the vehicle had flipped over into a canal. Multiple officers responded, though the suspect was nowhere to be found, and no one was trapped in the vehicle. Police also brought a K-9 to the scene, tracking a scent and finding muddy footprints near a concrete wall. The crash into the canal is thought to have happened at a low speed, and the damage to the vehicle was minimal, according to police.

If you have any information on this vehicle theft, please contact West Valley City Police.