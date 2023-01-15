UPDATE: 1/15/23 1:40 P.M.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – SR-189 Provo Canyon between SR-92 and the mouth of the canyon has been reopened, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

The segment of the highway had been closed due to avalanche control.

SR-189 has been opened in both directions.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to keep you safe,” UHP states.

No further information is currently available.

———————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/15/23 12:04 P.M.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – SR-189 Provo Canyon has been closed between SR-92 and the mouth of the canyon, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

UHP states that the closure is due to avalanche control.

The mouth of the canyon is located at 800 North/University Ave.

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes,” UHP states.

Authorities do not have a time estimate for when the highway will be reopened.

No further information is currently available.