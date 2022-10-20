SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.

Around 11:15 pm on Oct. 8, police found Bobby Pool, 56, dead in his van in an industrial park near 1850 N Parkway Court, Springville after responding to a report of an unresponsive man.

While exact details are limited, according to police, Pool’s death is described as suspicious after a preliminary investigation.

Detectives are investigating the matter further, and Springville PD is asking anyone who may have additional information that could assist detectives to please call Detective Corporal Ryan Mulford at 801-491-5554 or Detective Sergeant Jason McCoy at 801-491-5528.