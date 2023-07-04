PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The non-profit organization Spectrum Sailing is hosting an Autism Sailing Camp in Park City in July.

“Summer is the ideal time for individuals on the autism spectrum to get outside, explore, try new activities, and socialize with peers,” the press release from Spectrum Sailing states.

The sailing camp will run from July 11 through July 13, and hosted by Sail Park City. According to the press release, sailing will positively impact the physical and mental health of participants.

According to the press release, Spectrum Sailing was born out of necessity after Founder Scott Herman faced challenges attempting to enroll his autistic son in a summer camp. Herman, a lifelong sailor, decided to start his own camp.

As of now, Spectrum Sailing offers 8 camps across the country, giving over 160 kids with autism the chance to sail for free.

“Sailing has been a lifelong sport for me. The relationships and opportunities sailing has brought to my life are endless,” Herman said. “Those relationships have helped make Spectrum Sailing a reality. It is amazing I was able to share the sport of sailing with my son, but now I get to share it with kids across the country.”

The three-day program covers general sailing knowledge with professional instructors, including lessons on:

Water safety rules

Wind direction and points of sail

Boat parts

On-the-water conditions

Knots and rigging/de-rigging

You can visit Spectrum Sailing’s website for more information on registration. You can also donate to their cause on their donation webpage. You can also watch a video detailing the program on Youtube.