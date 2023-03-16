OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — South Ogden City released an announcement Friday that they are one of the few cities not offering sandbags at this time for flooding.

According to the announcement, they said their concerns for flooding within South Ogden are minimal. They said they are monitoring Burch Creek and storm drains to ensure they are clear.

“Current conditions don’t require the placement of sandbags as they are only effective for water runoff, and not seeping water,” the post said.

They said that temperatures must get up to the mid-’50s with rain of .25 inches per hour in order to have significant flooding. And that when sandbags are left out in the elements they tend to break down and become ineffective during active flooding.

“Only in the event of emergent flooding situations, South Ogden City will provide sand, sandbags, and instructions,” the post said.

South Ogden City said they will update information on March 23, or sooner if a situation dictates. For more information visit https://dem.utah.gov/floodfacts/.

To receive emergency notifications for South Ogden City, you can sign up now, they said to text JOIN SOUTHOGDEN to 31389. South Ogden City said the new system will help relay important information during emergencies, water outages, and other things happening around the city.