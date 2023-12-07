SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A number of cities in northern Utah are working to figure out why residents are seeing yellow water coming from their taps.

Clearfield officials posted on social media Thursday saying that local residents and those in several nearby cities were reporting discolored water in their homes.

While the city said it’s been working with Weber Basin Water to figure out the exact cause of the yellow water, the source of the issue remains unclear.

However, officials say the water is still safe to drink, per testing from the Clearfield water team.

The city’s social media post generated more than 150 comments. One person said that they saw brown water in their taps on Wednesday, suggesting that a construction crew might have hit a water line.

Others speculated it might have been caused by a burst pipe, but city officials said that none had occurred this week, making the yellow water reported recently a “head-scratcher.”

A list of the cities that have reported discolored water include Layton, Syracuse, Hooper, Kaysville, Sunset, Roy, Clinton, West Point, and West Haven.