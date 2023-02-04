CACHE COUNTY (ABC4) — Search and Rescue have located and stabilized the woman struck by a snowmobile near Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon.

The woman, reportedly in the canyon sledding or tubing, was hit by a snowmobile about 100 yards west of the Sinks’ parking lot today, Feb. 4, around 3:15 p.m. An off-duty medic treated her on the scene and Search and Rescue dispatched a helicopter to extract her safely, officials said.

The woman received facial injuries and back pain from the incident. She was stabilized before the helicopter arrived and was lifted out of the canyon, according to Cache County Lieutenant Peck.

The identity of the woman along with details regarding the incident and injuries have not yet been released.