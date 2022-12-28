SNOWBASIN, Utah (ABC4) – A new ski lift will be coming to Snowbasin Resort in the 2023-24 winter season which the resort says will enhance the skier experience.

The lift will be aptly named DeMoisy Express, after the DeMoisy Peak which it will be installed beneath. The DeMoisy Express will feature six-person high-speed lifts that will provide additional lift capacity in the Strawberry area of the resort.

Installation for the new lift is set to take place ahead of the next winter season in 2023-24 and will be the resort’s 13th lift.

DeMoisy Express Map (courtesy of Snowbasin Resort)

The resort said the bottom terminal of the DeMoisy Express will be near the existing Strawberry Gondola bottom terminal and will drop passengers off at a top terminal in a wind-protected area above Dan’s Run. Snowbasin said the new lift will double uphill availability in the Strawberry region and provide more options for skiers and riders.

“DeMoisy Express has been contemplated as part of our future plans for the resort, and we are thrilled to be moving forward on this incredible addition,” said Vice President and General Manager of Snowbasin Resort Davy Ratchford. “Not only will this lift provide our guests with more convenient access to some of their favorite areas on the mountain, but it will also increase capacity and allow us to maintain access to the Strawberry area during certain times that can challenge the ongoing operation of the Strawberry gondola.”

Resort officials said the DeMoisy Express has additional benefits of creating new trails and providing more convenient access to the main base area. The new lift will reportedly have the ability to transport roughly 2,400 riders every hour with bottom-to-top service in about 10 minutes.

“This new lift should significantly enhance our beloved locals’ skiing and riding experience and allow new guests to experience exceptional terrain easier and faster than ever before,” said Ratchford.