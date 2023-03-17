SNOWBASIN, Utah (ABC4) — Snowbasin announced on Friday, March 17, that it is extending its ski season by a week in the wake of a historic winter season that brought the ski resort over 400 inches of snow.

Initially scheduled to close Sunday, April 16, the ski resort will now be shutting down a week later on Sunday, April 23.

“What a brilliant season we are having. One for the record books to be sure,” said Davy Ratchford, general manager of Snowbasin Resort.

On top of unprecedented snow totals, the ski resort had the earliest opening in its 80 years of service as well. With that, representatives for Snowbasin say they will have 156 ski days on the calendar, making 2022-2023 the longest ski season the resort has ever seen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“With the earliest opening we’ve ever had, and now this extra week, this will officially be Snowbasin’s longest season on record,” Ratchford said. “We appreciate our season pass holders so much and love the record utilization they are having on their season passes. We’re excited to keep the fun going and enjoy these incredible conditions together.”

Ski passes for the 2023-2024 season are now on sale. Individuals who purchase the passes for the next season right now and pay in full will be able to ski at Snowbasin for the rest of the 2022-2023 season for free.

Value passes with blackout dates restrictions are priced at $899 for adults (ages 27-64) and $499 for seniors (65 years old and above). Alternatively, premier passes for adults are set at $1099 and $799 for young adults (ages 19-26).

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to my staff for making this bonus week possible,” Ratchford said. “It is simply not possible to make this happen without them.”