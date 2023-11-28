OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — After a quiet and tame start to the 2023-24 winter season, several Utah ski resorts are finally opening their gates and bringing skiers to their slopes. Snowbasin will be joining that list of open ski resorts on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Snowbasin, which originally announced it would open on Friday, Nov. 24, delayed its opening day due to a lack of snow. The resort’s team continued to use the resort’s snowmaking techniques while awaiting more snowfall.

Well now, the wait for Snowbasin is over. To kick off the resort’s 83rd season, three lifts – Needles Gondola, Middle Bowl Express and Littlecat Express – will be open starting at 9 a.m. Resort guests will have access to nine groomed runs and the Littlecat terrain park.

The resort is also welcoming overnight camping on Wednesday night in anticipation of opening day and the first 100 people in line will be getting exclusive Opening Day “swag.”

“Thanks to the incredible hard work of our teams, we are excited to open on Thursday for what is sure to be another brilliant season at Snowbasin,” said General Manager Davy Ratchford. “Our teams have been at it both day and night to make this opening possible. Thanks to their efforts, Mother Nature’s cooler temps this last week and our best-in-class snowmaking system, we will be ready to open with three lifts on Thursday.”

Snowbasin will join the growing list of open resorts across Utah. Ahead of Thursday, Alta, Brian Head, Brighton, Park City Mountain, Solitude and Woodward have already started welcoming guests. Along with Snowbasin, Snowbird is planning on opening on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Three more resorts – Deer Valley, Nordic Valley, and Sundance – will have their opening day on Saturday, Dec. 2.