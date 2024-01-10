BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — With more storms sweeping through the state again today, and more storms on the way, there is only a small window for cleanup in the areas hit hard with snow squalls.

For one Brigham City family, that means clearing a 50-year-old tree that fell on their house.

“I was in tears for two hours last night,” Peggy Redington stated. “I still feel sick to my stomach.”

Redington told ABC4 that she was sitting at home Tuesday night in the front room with her daughter and two grand babies. The women had planned on running to the store to get some cold medicine for one of the children, but decided to wait for the storm to pass because they didn’t want to expose the kids to the cold.

“Then we just hear this ‘woosh!’” Redington exclaimed. “I’m like, ‘What was that?’” She looked outside and said, “The pine tree is resting on the window.”

Peggy’s husband, Daren, had just returned home from work when this happened but was sitting in his car talking to his mother on the phone.

“All of a sudden, a gush of wind came through,” Daren said. “I saw the garbage can dump over but didn’t think much of it.” When he stepped out of the car, he realized that the garbage can wasn’t the only thing to tip over in the wind.

A pine tree that towered over not only the house but the powerlines as well, was now leaning against the family’s home. The family has lived in the house for nearly 20 years, and they told ABC4 they think the tree has been one the property since the 1970s, when the house was built. The Redingtons said they were surprised the tree fell because over the last two decades, they have seen some powerful storms roll through the area and the tree never showed any signs of distress.

“I just want it off my roof,” Peggy said.

They called 911. According to the family, police officers and firefighters arrived on scene and cleared them from the home. They said a city engineer was called to come and inspect the house, but until then, they waited in their cars to keep the two young children warm. They said the city cleared them to return inside because the tree did not go through the roof nor caused any other structural damage.

Peggy recalled the relief that it brought.

“I was in tears when it first happened because it came so close to going through the front room window and we would’ve all been in the hospital,” she said.

While relieved they could return home, the Redingtons told ABC4 that the city told them to get the tree removed quickly.

“Their main concern is that if the weather gets going, more snow means more pressure on the roof,” Daren said. He told ABC4 that officials were worried that more weight could make the tree puncture through the roof.

The family had a restoration team on site today. They told ABC4 that they are hoping to have the tree removed as soon as possible, however, they added that this may cost them a few thousand dollars and they are going to have to take out a loan to be able to cover that cost. They are hoping that insurance will reimburse them.