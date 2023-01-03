WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City Police officer drunkenly drove his truck into a man standing in between the back of his own car and the front of the officer’s truck, pinning the man’s legs and refusing to reverse, according to Riverdale Police.

Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested on charges of DUI (class B misdemeanor) and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury (class A misdemeanor).

On Friday, Dec. 30, a Riverdale Police officer responded to assist Ogden Police with an accident involving injuries “due to a conflict of interest,” according to a probable cause statement.

Police say Caygle was driving his truck when he “caused a minor accident,” and both drivers involved pulled to the side of the road.

Caygle and the other driver reportedly began to argue, at which point witnesses say Caygle got into his truck, put the truck in drive, and drove into the back of the man’s car, pinning the other driver’s legs between his truck and the other car.

Caygle “would not reverse to release the person pinned between the cars,” according to a probable cause statement.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital, and witnesses say they could smell alcohol on Caygle’s breath, and that he had slurred speech and difficulty balancing.

Police say Caygle admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident. Additionally, Cagyle failed the HGN and Nine-Step-Walk-and-Turn tests.

Caygle was placed under arrest and submitted to a blood draw, after which he was booked to the Weber County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.