SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An alleged serial bank robber has been arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after a joint investigation by Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City within a five-day period.

The first robbery investigation started at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when someone called 9-1-1 and reported that an unknown man walked into a Mountain America Credit Union bank and demanded cash. The suspect reportedly left before police arrived.

The second investigation started at 9:14 a.m. the same day, after a report of a man demanding cash at a Zions Bank. The suspect once again left before police arrived.

The third investigation started at 12:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, when someone called 9-1-1 from a KeyBank, reporting a robbery.

SLCPD officers responded and started searching for the suspect.

The FBI as well as the SLCPD Robbery Squad also responded to assist with the investigation, and SLCPD detectives and FBI agents found Singh near 500 West 200 South at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Singh reportedly fought with law enforcement before being taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Detectives will book Singh into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery.

No further information is available at this time.