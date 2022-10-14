SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13, as part of its ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan.

The series of arrests by the SLCPD’s Liberty Patrol Squad began at about 3:15 p.m. and finished just before 4:30 p.m within their focus area between 1300 South to 1500 South and 200 West to South State Street, according to officials

According to SLCPD, the squad was proactively policing the area using “a well-established and researched model of hot-spots, or ‘focus area,’ policing.” This so-called “stratified policing” increases police visibility in areas where it is needed, based on the department’s crime analysis.

Three of Wednesday’s arrests came as the Liberty Patrol Squad confronted alleged trespassers while the other three were allegedly committing other infractions or crimes.

In the case of all six arrests, police confirmed active warrants ranging from possession of a controlled substance to theft and intoxication.

According to police, every arrest was done safely and without incident, with the exception of one suspect, which led police on a short chase.

All charges in each arrest are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.