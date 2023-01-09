MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 38-year-old man has died on Sunday, Jan. 8, in what appears to be a skiing accident at the Wasatch Peaks Ranch, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out around 2:45 p.m. yesterday to the private ranch property in Morgan, Utah.

Sgt. Todd Christensen said the skier hit a snowbank and crashed, causing him to sustain some injuries. He later died from his wounds.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the official cause of death.

No further information is available at the moment.