WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) — A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies.
The crash reportedly occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 along Hwy. 39 in the Monte Cristo area, according to Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan. Officials dispatched a helicopter to her location and made contact with the pilot, but heavy snowfall in the area hampered rescue attempts temporarily.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. There is currently no information on what caused the crash or what the woman’s destination was.