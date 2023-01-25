WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) — A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The crash reportedly occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 along Hwy. 39 in the Monte Cristo area, according to Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan. Officials dispatched a helicopter to her location and made contact with the pilot, but heavy snowfall in the area hampered rescue attempts temporarily.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. There is currently no information on what caused the crash or what the woman’s destination was.