WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 5100 South 4500 West on a report of shots fired.
Authorities say a search of the area was conducted, but no evidence of a shooting was found.
Deputies are asking residents in the area to review their security camera footage at around 10:30 p.m. Jan 13.
If anything is found that may help the investigation, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 801-395-8221.
No further information is available at this time.