WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 5100 South 4500 West on a report of shots fired.

Authorities say a search of the area was conducted, but no evidence of a shooting was found.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to review their security camera footage at around 10:30 p.m. Jan 13.

If anything is found that may help the investigation, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 801-395-8221.

No further information is available at this time.