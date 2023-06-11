FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple shots were fired at a party in Farmington on Saturday, June 10, according to Farmington Police.

The investigation started shortly before 1:30 a.m., when officers on patrol reportedly heard what sounded like multiple gunshots coming from the East Bench of Farmington, near Sunset Dr.

At the same time, police received multiple phone calls from residents in that area saying they heard gunshots.

Upon arriving in the area, officers found a large party going on at a home “mid-block on Sunset Drive,” the release states. People were quickly fleeing the party in cars and on foot, police say.

“Everyone on scene was detained and a protective sweep of the house was conducted,” the release states. The sweep of the home was reportedly to ensure that nobody was shot and in need of medical attention.

Police say only one person was found inside the home. That person was reportedly uninjured and removed from the home. One gun was found inside, however, police say it is unknown at this time if this was the firearm involved in the incident.

In a search of the area, officers found multiple spent 9mm ammunition casings in the road about one block away from the home.

Police say their investigation led to charges against one juvenile male for possession of a firearm by a restricted person. One adult male was also arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail for tampering with evidence.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Farmington Police at 801-451-5453.

This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.